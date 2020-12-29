UP opens applications for freshmen students on Jan. 7

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines (UP) will start accepting online applications for freshmen students for academic year 2021-2022, starting Jan. 7 next year.

The announcement, posted on its website, followed a recent Board of Regents decision not to administer the UP College Admission Test this year in light of logistical concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UP migrated the application online to minimize exposure to the coronavirus and would base admissions on their high school records.

While there would be no minimum grade required, UP stressed that submission would not automatically mean admission. Deadline for submissions will be on Feb. 15, 2021.