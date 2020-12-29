Ring in the Year 2021 with a Healthy and Meaningful New Year’s Eve Celebration

In a few days, we will already be ringing in the year 2021! This year, being a chaotic year, to say the least, has been challenging and life-changing for many of us. Celebrating the coming New Year is the perfect time to reflect and reset our goals.

After living through a pandemic that isolated us from one another, we came to realize that the holidays that bring families and loved ones together are now more important than ever. We look forward to the coming new year with much hope. While the pandemic is far from over, the much-needed vaccines will already be made available starting early next year.

We expect a more toned-down New Year’s celebration as we remain ever-vigilant in practicing the recommended health protocols to stop the spread of the virus. Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan commits to an enjoyable and safe New Year’s Eve celebration that is as celebratory and meaningful as it rings in 2021!

Here are five festive activities and exclusive New Year’s celebration offers that Crimson has prepared for the family to usher in a brand new year that is full of new and meaningful experiences and hope.

A Family Beach Trip & Staycation: A Renewed Appreciation to Mother Nature

The year (that was) gave us a renewed appreciation to Mother Nature. Why not hop on a beach getaway with the family and book an Ocean View Villa at Crimson to welcome 2021?

With an unobstructed view of the pristine waters of the Hilutungan Channel while lounging about in a private pool, welcome the new year with the best view of the breaking dawn that ushers in the year 2021. Enjoy turquoise waters, white-sand beaches, and luxurious accommodations to commemorate a delightful end of a year for the family.

Visit Crimson Mactan’s website www.crimsonhotel.com to avail of their discounted holiday rates for rooms and villas. You can book the Ring In the New Year package at Crimson when you visit bit.ly/Crimson-NY1.

Me-Time: Spa Treatment for the pursuit of wellness

The best way to say goodbye to a year where personal health and well-being became a front is to have a spa break to feel relaxed and rejuvenated. Consider it a well-deserved treat!

For the New Year, Aum Spa at Crimson Mactan is offering special rates on treatments and massages. The special promotion comes bundled with either a lunch or dinner at any of the 2 dining outlets in Crimson – Enye by Chef Chele Gonzalez or at the Azure Beach Club.

Spa Day bundles are available for in-house guests who may wish to experience a healthier staycation or for non-hotel guests who wish to spend a day of relaxation.

Enjoy the restful respite of a spa day for total relaxation. To know more about their leisure packages, you can call Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan at (032) 401 9999.

Sumptuous Buffet: A Traditional Feast Bring in Good Fortune

Preparing a bountiful feast to celebrate the New Year is a tradition that many families continue to practice. For many, traditional New Year’s food symbolizes hope and prayers of good fortune, health, and prosperity in the coming year.

Despite 2020 being a challenging year, dine and have a Grand Welcome Feast at Crimson’s buffet dining outlet, Saffron Café. Indulge on a delectable selection of international specialties and a wide array of New Year’s favorites and staples on December 31 and January 1 at Saffron Cafe to end this year on a sumptuous note.

While everyone is welcome to partake in such a glorious banquet, we’re facing challenging times and limited seats will be available. To reserve a table, call Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan at (032) 401 9999.

New Year’s Eve Countdown: Same Traditions in the New Normal

We all can’t wait for 2020 to be over! So, make your New Year’s Eve tradition extra special and memorable at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan as they welcome 2021 with a countdown at the Crimson beachfront featuring live entertainment, unlimited canapés, and drinks.

As we count down the final seconds of 2020, we look up into the skies filled with expectations of a better year to come as fireworks light up the horizon.