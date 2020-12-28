3-year-old kid’s online delivery package shocks, surprises Bohol family

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Your parcel has arrived.

This is the line that most of us would get giddy about knowing that our order is here.

But a family in Catigbian, Bohol, tells a different story after they were surprised by the online purchase made by their three-year-old boy.

Marloue Mahumot, the netizen who shared their story online told CDN Digital how it all happened.

It was on December 8 when his nephew Nathan Paña told him and his mother that he was going to buy something in an online shop.

“Bantog ra pag December 8 sa gabie while nag decorate akong sis (mama sa bata), ingon among bata nga “Mama Len order ko shopee”. Ingon sad akong sis nga “diha ka bataa ka!” Wala ra sad gamind akong sis adtong gisulti sa among bata kay kinsa man tawn pud mag expect nga tinuod na diay nga niorder sya at his age nga 3 years old pa,” he said.

(Well, I recalled that on the night of December 8 while my sister [the child’s mother] was decorating the house, the child said that “Mama Len I will order from Shopee”. My sister said “You just stay there child!” She did not take it seriously and did not mind what her son told her because who would expect a child would really order something online because he is still three years old.)

And on the morning of December 20, his grandmother got a text from the delivery man saying that he was on his way to deliver the parcel and that it was cash on delivery.

They were shocked!

They told the driver that they would want to cancel the order but the driver said it could not be canceled anymore.

To their surprise, when the parcel arrived, it was a big box with a rechargeable motorcycle inside, which Nathan had ordered.

Lucky for Nathan that his uncle, Marloue had extra cash with him and was able to pay for the parcel.

“Among gi ingnan nga i cancel lang namo, pero mohilak man siya. Kasabot na guro ni siya unsay cancel haha,” he added.

(We told him that we will cancel the order but he would cry. He must have understood what it meant to cancel the order.)

Well, instead of scolding Nathan, the family just laughed off the whole incident and looked at Nathan with happy hearts as they watch him play with his dream toy.

But, to Nathan’s family, there is one more parcel coming your way, a backhoe truck toy ordered by no other than, Nathan. /dbs