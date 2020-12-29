Dizon pushes for adoption of ‘people-centered’ vaccination program in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Cebu City Councilor wants to ensure a fair and efficient distribution of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines, should these be already made available in 2021.

Councilor Alvin Dizon is pushing for the passage of an ordinance that will facilitate the distribution of the vaccine to the people who need it most.

“Once a safe and effective vaccine is available, the process for allocation, ordering, storage and handling, distribution, inventory management, and reporting doses requires a coordinated and multisectoral approach among international specialized agencies, national and local governments, the private sector, and community organizations,” he said.

For Dizon, vaccinating the population is extremely urgent and requires unprecedented government action and coordination, “because the sooner the target for herd immunity can be reached, the sooner the economy can fully reopen and a better normal way of life can resume.”

In a draft ordinance which he introduced during the City Council’s session on December 23, Dizon proposed for the establishment of a people-centered vaccination program “with an equitable and fair method of distribution” and with proper information dissemination on its benefits and risks.

In his draft ordinance, all city residents are to be considered as beneficiaries if there is enough supply of the vaccine.

But in case of a limited supply, a multisectoral council that will be headed by the mayor or his duly designated representative will identify groups or sectors which will have to be prioritized. Considerations are to be given to health, medical, and other frontliners.

“Prior to developing a plan for vaccine procurement and distribution, the city government shall conduct a full assessment of the situation in the city in relation to the execution of a vaccination program. Specific procedures for assessment shall include cold chain management, vaccine administration and documentation, traffic flow, and social distancing and sanitation measures,” Dizon’s draft ordinance reads.

The ordinance also mentions of the need for training for individuals who will be tasked to administer the vaccine, the identification of the period that the vaccine should be rolled out upon arrival to maximize its shelf life, and the sites of the vaccination roll-out for a safe distribution to its beneficiaries.

Dizon also proposed that the vaccine be rolled out daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to cover more people. Vaccination should be done in open spaces like basketball courts, sports complexes, homes, clinics, and even pharmacies.

His draft ordinance is currently being reviewed by the Council’s committee on laws and is yet to be scheduled for public hearing and second reading when legislators resume their regular sessions in January 2021.

Dizon expressed hope that fellow legislators will support his proposed measure. / dcb