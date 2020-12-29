Lapu’s active COVID-19 cases now down to 23

Mactan Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – It’s now down to only 23 remaining active cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Lapu-Lapu City with 20 barangays considered free from the virus.

Based on the data prepared by Grace Carungay, head of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, the city has only recorded four new cases of the pneumonia causing virus from December 22-28, 2020.

On December 22, the city only logged 3 new cases and one on December 27, while the rest of the dates did not have any newly reported cases of COVID-19.

The data also shows that out of 29 barangays in Lapu-Lapu City, 20 of them no longer have active cases of COVID-19.

These Barangays are Pusok, Looc, Marigondon, Agus, Poblacion, Buaya, Ibo, Maribago, Punta Engaño, Suba Basbas, Tingo, San Vicente, Talima, Sta. Rosa, Sabang, Caw-oy, Baring, Tungasan, Pangan-an, and Caohagan.

The data also showed that since the start of the pandemic, the city has a total of 2,650 cases with 2,507 recoveries and 120 deaths./rcg