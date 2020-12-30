French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98 — family

By: Agence France Presse December 30,2020 - 08:34 AM

(FILES) This file photo taken on October 16, 2014 shows French designer Pierre Cardin posing on October 16, 2014 at the Espace Pierre Cardin in Paris. – French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, hailed for his visionary creations but also for bringing stylish clothes to the masses, died on December 29, 2020 aged 98, his family told AFP. Cardin who was born in Italy in 1922 but emigrated to France as a small child, died in a hospital in Neuilly in the west of Paris, his family said. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

PARIS — French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, hailed for his visionary creations but also for bringing stylish clothes to the masses, died Tuesday aged 98, his family told AFP.

Cardin who was born in Italy in 1922 but emigrated to France as a small child, died in a hospital in Neuilly in the west of Paris, his family said.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.