CCTO issues over 100K citation tickets in 2020

By: Doris C. Bongcac December 30,2020 - 09:53 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Traffic personnel in Cebu City are asking motor vehicle owners to make sure that they are able to secure the required government permits and comply with traffic regulations to avoid the payment of fines.

“Awhag namo sa mga motorista nga dapat kompletohon gyud nato ang atong mga papeles og motamod jud sa balaod sa trapiko og mag amping kanunay,” the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) said in an advisory.

(We are urging all motorists to make sure that they are able to complete their documents, comply with traffic regulations, and drive safely.)

In a report, CCTO said they issued 114, 835 citation tickets for traffic violations committed during the year.

These violations include the driver’s failure to comply with traffic regulations; the absence of the required helmets, registration papers, delivery permit, and license plate; use of a defective headlight; and disregard of traffic signs among others.

Data coming from CCTO’s impound officer show that these violations caused 6,711 motorcycles; 302 Sedans; 195 trucks; 162 e-bikes; 144 trailers, 55 trisikads; 28 tricycles; 14 taxi units; 3 PUJs; and 3 buses to be impounded.

CCTO’s clamping section also reported having clamped at least 4,714 vehicles during their strict enforcement of city’s “No Overnight Parking” policy.