Cebu City cops to greet New Year with Oplan Bulabog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will greet 2021 with the Oplan Bulabog for establishments around the city.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO director, said that they would be checking random establishments for the implementation of the health protocols.

The CCPO will especially check establishments that serve liquor and those accepting guests on New Year’s eve for compliance to limited capacity.

Ligan said there is a necessity to conduct the Oplan Bulabog as establishments and the customers are expected to lower their guard to celebrate the New Year — something the city cannot risk if it wishes to reduce the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the city.

“It has been observed nga daghan na pud kaayog mga tawo. Karong eve sa New Year expected nga daghan na pud mga tawo nga manggawas para magcelebrate,” said Ligan.

(It has been observed that there will be a lot of people going out. This New Year’s eve we are expecting a lot of people who will go out of their homes to celebrate.)

The establishments are reminded to only serve up to two servings of liquor per customer and to maintain the limited capacity of up to 75 percent inside their service area.

Aside from establishments, the CCPO will also be monitoring the streets and barangays for individuals who will violate the firecracker policies.

Only at barangay-designated firecracker zones are where the public are allowed to use firecrackers to ensure the safety of of both people and properties in the residential areas.

“Bawal na ang magpabuto sa dalan. Dili gyod pwede sa dalan kay delikado,” said Ligan.

(Using firecrackers on the road is prohibited. It is not allowed on the streets because it is very dangerous.)

The police director also reminded gun owners and police personnel not to use their firearms this New Year indiscriminately because this would result to grave consequences.

Ligan said that police personnel who would fire indiscriminately would be removed from service immediately.

Gun owners who fire indiscriminately will lose their gun licenses.

The CCPO urged the public to celebrate New Year safely and avoid risking their health by going to crowded places and by using firecrackers.

The Business Processing and Licensing Office (BPLO) of the city government also reminds establishments that they cannot hold crowd gathering events such as a New Year’s party.

The BPLO warned that if establishments will violate health protocols, they would be placing their business and operational permits in line of revocation. /dbs