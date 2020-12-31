Three robots wish you a Happy New Year with a lively dance

By: AFP Relaxnews - Inquirer.net | December 31,2020 - 01:42 PM

People take pictures and videos of Boston Dynamics Robot Dog named “Spot” during a presentation on the last day of the Web Summit in Lisbon on November 7, 2019. – Europe’s largest tech event Web Summit is held at Parque das Nacoes in Lisbon from November 4 to November 7. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Three robots, catchy music and the old-fashioned twist: robotics company Boston Dynamics is wishing you a Happy New Year.

On Tuesday, robotics specialist Boston Dynamics published a YouTube video where the company’s robots, Atlas, Spot and Handle, perform a dance demonstration to “Do You Love Me” by The Contours, released in 1962.

Three minutes of choreography in a test room for the robots makes for a very original way to wish people for the New Year. “Our whole crew got together to celebrate the start of what we hope will be a happier year: Happy New Year from all of us at Boston Dynamics,” the caption reads. NVG

