Three robots wish you a Happy New Year with a lively dance

Three robots, catchy music and the old-fashioned twist: robotics company Boston Dynamics is wishing you a Happy New Year.

On Tuesday, robotics specialist Boston Dynamics published a YouTube video where the company’s robots, Atlas, Spot and Handle, perform a dance demonstration to “Do You Love Me” by The Contours, released in 1962.

Three minutes of choreography in a test room for the robots makes for a very original way to wish people for the New Year. “Our whole crew got together to celebrate the start of what we hope will be a happier year: Happy New Year from all of us at Boston Dynamics,” the caption reads. NVG