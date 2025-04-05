Jerusalem eyes redemption, returns to training for Collazo rematch

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There’s no time to rest for World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem.

Just a week removed from his triumphant world title defense over Japan’s Yudai Shigeoka, Jerusalem is already setting his sights on another rematch—this time with a more personal grudge.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Jerusalem revealed he plans to return to training sooner than expected, driven by critics who doubt he can defeat Oscar Collazo—the man who took his previous world title.

“Back to training nata kay daghan gihapon nagsulti sa last fight nako nga dili ko madaog gihapon sa rematch namo ni Collazo,” Jerusalem wrote, addressing skeptics who once said he couldn’t beat Shigeoka, and now say he won’t survive a second clash with Collazo.

(I’m going back to training because many are still saying that based on my last fight, I will never win in a rematch against Collazo.)

Their first encounter in May 2023 ended in heartbreak for Jerusalem.

In his U.S. debut, he was dethroned as the World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight champion after Collazo scored a mid-fight stoppage.

Jerusalem later admitted he underestimated the toll of long-haul travel, failing to properly acclimatize after flying in from the Philippines roughly weeks before the fight.

Meanwhile, Collazo had the advantage of a short trip from Puerto Rico.

REDEMPTION

Now wiser, and fueled by redemption, Jerusalem is determined not to make the same mistake twice.

“Salamat sa pag motivate ninyo,” he wrote to his detractors.

(Thank you for motivating me.)

“Tungod sa inyoha, mas maningkamot pako para malampasan nako akong limit karon ug mag-improve pako.”

(Because of you, I continue to strive hard for me to exceed my limit and continue to improve.)

REMATCH

Fresh off silencing critics in Japan, Jerusalem told CDN Digital in an earlier interview that unifying the WBO and WBC minimumweight titles is now his top priority—and that means facing Collazo again.

To ensure that he is ready, Jerusalem plans to fly to the United States a month or two ahead of the potential rematch to fully acclimatize and sharpen his edge. The lessons from the past are clear, and this time, the Filipino champion is leaving no room for excuses.

