23,793 contract COVID-19 in PH as 2020 draws to a close

MANILA, Philippines — As the Philippines counts down the last hours of 2020, over 23,000 persons will be spending their New Year celebrations afflicted with COVID-19.

On Dec. 31, Thursday, the Department of Health recorded 23,793 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The DOH said 80.8% of the active cases are experiencing mild symptoms, 10.4% are asymptomatic, while 2.9% are having severe symptoms and 5.5% are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the total case count shot up to 474,064 as 1,541 new infections were recorded.

The DOH also recorded 518 new recoveries and 14 fatalities, bringing the total to 439,796 and 9,244, respectively.

Quezon City registered the most number of new infections with 101 cases, followed by Baguio City (79), Manila (67), Rizal (65), and Davao City (59).

The DOH said nine duplicates were removed from the total case count, five of which are recovered cases.

Meanwhile, four cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths.

The DOH said three laboratories were not able to submit their data on Dec. 30.

