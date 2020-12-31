Lapu’s active cases of COVID-19 rise from 22 to 28

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – Active cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Lapu-Lapu City has increased from 22 to 28, with the addition of six new cases yesterday, December 30, 2020, the city’s top health official said.

Grace Carungay, head of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, disclosed in her report that from December 24-30, 2020, the city logged 9 new cases of COVID-19.

The data shows that on December 27, the city recorded 1 new case of the virus, 2 new cases on December 29, and six new cases on December 30, while the other dates didn’t log any case of the infection.

Of the city’s total number of active cases, eight patients were admitted in different hospitals while the rest were admitted at the city’s isolation facility at the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital in Barangay Gun-ob.

The report added that out of 29 Barangays in Lapu-Lapu City, 17 are considered free from COVID-19.

These include Barangay Marigondon, Canjulao, Ploblacion, Buaya, Ibo, Maribago, Punta Engaño Suba-Basbas, Tingo, San Vicente, Talima, Sta. Rosa, Sabang, Caw-oy, Baring, Tungasan, Pangan-an, and Caohagan./rcg