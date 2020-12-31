Firecracker market in Cebu City ends tonight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the year 2020 draws to an end, so does the firecracker market at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The vendors were glad to report that although there were fewer customers compared in the past year, more customers were observed compared to the recent Christmas celebrations.

Ernie Pardillo, a vendor of the market in the past 10 years, said there was a significant drop of customers compared to 2019, with only fewer people buying due to the restrictions set by the community quarantine.

Only a few people with quarantine passes or workers out on duty could go to the market to buy the firecrackers. Residents of other cities may also have difficulty reaching the area due to limited inter-city transportation.

Still, the number of customers were greater than that of last Christmas, a rise of at least 50 percent, since people already knew that they were selling firecrackers in the designated zones.

“Mas nidaghan na sila, nagsugod na silag pangabot kay kahibalo naman sila nga naa ta dinhi,” said Pardillo.

The vendors have been grateful for the city government especially for Mayor Edgardo Labella who allowed them to sell the firecrackers this year amid the pandemic.

The city government has provided assistance to the vendors to set up the firecracker zone with the proper health protocols in place for them to conduct their business for a limited time in a safe environment.

The vendors hope that by the end of their selling day this 11 p.m., they will have at least profited from the season and the few days they were allowed to sell.

The firecracker market will close before midnight tonight and will reopen again next Christmas. /dbs