Police says ‘business’ possible motive behind Feliciano’s killing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Investigation is now ongoing to shed light on the killing of a businessman and former mayoralty candidate in San Fernando, a southern town in Cebu.

And investigators are looking into his business dealings as a possible motive for his death.

Police Captain Renz Talosig, chief of Mabolo Police Station, said they were gathering more information to explain the circumstances surrounding Ruben Feliciano’s death.

“We’re not eliminating any possibilities, including politics, but as of this point, we are looking at business-related due to his recent activities as a businessman,” said Talosig in Cebuano.

Talosig said they were conducting further background checks on Feliciano, and added that they have not received any reports, whether verified or unofficial, linking the slain businessman to any illicit activities.

Feliciano, and his nephew Kim Feliciano, were shot by still unidentified perpetrators outside their rented house along Lower Fulton Street, Barangay Apas last Friday, January 1.

The former politician, who ran against San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya in the last May 2019 elections, suffered two gunshot wounds on his arm and upper torso. He was declared dead on arrival.

His nephew, Kim, is still confined in a local hospital for treatment, the police said.

READ MORE: Ex-mayoral candidate of San Fernando is first shooting casualty for 2021 in Cebu City

In the meantime, Talosig said they were compiling all closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage near the crime scene in an effort to look for leads on the suspects’ identities.

“We need to acquire CCTV footage to help us verify information that this (killing) was done by a group of people,” he said.

He also said Kim told investigators that there were around five to six people who ambushed him and Feliciano and that he was still clueless as to who wanted his uncle dead.

“The nephew is now in stable condition. He only sustained minor injuries. But he said he has no idea as of the moment as to any reasons behind his uncle’s killing,” Talosig added.

The chief of Mabolo Police Station also said they were waiting for Feliciano’s live-in partner to issue a statement to the police.

“We understand this is still a shock to their family. We will be waiting for her to give us any information that could help us in the investigation,” said Talosig.

Feliciano, a businessman, was a controversial candidate in the 2019 elections when he ran against incumbent Mayor Lakambini “Neneth” Reluya and was pointed as a possible suspect in the ambush of the mayor and her husband prior to the elections.

Reluya and her husband, former Panadtaran barangay captain and Liga ng mga Barangay President, Ricardo “Nonoy” Reluya, were ambushed in Talisay City in January 2019, where Ricardo died.

Mayor Reluya said the ambush was politically motivated and this led to an investigation on whether her political opponent, Feliciano had a hand in it.

Feliciano cooperated with the investigation and even submitted himself to the police to clear his name days after the incident. He firmly denied the allegations and up to this day, his alleged connection to the ambush remains unproven.

Still, the controversy continued until the 2019 elections. /dbs

RELATED STORY: Who is Ruben Feliciano?