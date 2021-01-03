Pagasa: Wet, cloudy Sunday to persist nationwide

In its midday weather advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said scattered light to moderate rains may prevail in Metro Manila, Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), the Visayas and Mindanao regions, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, and the rest of Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon).

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods and landslides during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall.

This may happen in areas prone to these hazards or in localities that received significant amounts of rainfall over the past couple of days or weeks.

The public and the local government units’ disaster risk reduction and management offices were advised to monitor Pagasa’s weather updates.

Local thunderstorm or rainfall advisories and heavy rainfall warnings will be issued by Pagasa’s regional services divisions.

The Hydrometeorology Division and River Basin Flood Forecasting and Warning Centers will also issue general flood advisories and river basin flood advisories bulletins.