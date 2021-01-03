24 barangays to receive P100k cash incentive for having zero COVID cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 24 barangays in Cebu City were qualified to receive financial incentives amounting to P100,000 for having no active cases of the new coronavirus within two months.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, on Sunday, January 3, announced the list of villages expected to receive the cash reward for having no reported transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from November 1 to December 31 in 2020.

These are Adlaon, Agsungot, Babag, Binaliw, Bonbon, Buot, Guba, Kalubihan, Kamagayan, Lorega-San Miguel, Lusaran, Malubog, Pari-an, Paril, Pung-ol SIbugay, San Antonio, Sinsin, Sirao, Sudlon 1, Sudlon 2, Tabunan, Tagba-o, Taptap, and Tinago.

This meant that the city government is expected to shell out a total of P2.4 million.

“I’ll instruct the treasurer to process right away their cash reward from the account city-sponsored activities of the city,” Labella told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

There are 80 barangays in Cebu City.

Majority, or 18 out of the 24 villages, that will receive the reward happened to be mountain barangays, including Sudlon I, Buot-Taop, Paril, and Taptap which have not reported any confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak struck the city.

Labella dangled the cash incentive after Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu challenged the city to achieve a COVID-free status before 2020 ended.

As of January 2, data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) showed that the city has been monitoring a total of 152 active cases of the infection.

Active cases refer to patients still infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

A report from the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), on the other hand, showed that as of January 2, 2021, there are a total of 46 barangays that have reported zero active COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.

Cebu City’s modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status has been extended until January 31, 2021. / dbs

