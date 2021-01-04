Mandaue’s active cases now at 29

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Active cases of the coronavirus disease in Mandaue City increased to 29 on Sunday, January 3, with the addition of three new cases of the infection on the same day.

The city’s new cases are from Barangays Mantuyong, Canduman, and Guizo. The patients are aged between 34 to 44-years-old.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) said.

As of Sunday, the city’s recoveries total to 2,364 while its COVID-19 death count remains at 172.

Mandaue City also logged four new cases on Saturday, January 2, but did not have new recoveries.

The last time that the city reported residents who recovered from their infection was on January 1 yet with three. It also had three new cases that day.