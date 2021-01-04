PDEA-7 agent arrested for killing neighbor

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A law enforcer in Cebu is now in hot waters after he killed his neighbor in another incident involving gun violence.

An agent from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), identified as David Cataluña Medallo, is now detained after he shot dead his neighbor, Daniel Alolod, 40, in Madridejos town in Bantayan Island last Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Police Captain Wendell Abellana, chief of Madridejos Police Station, confirmed in a phone interview with reporters that Medallo was arrested on Sunday following a hot pursuit operation.

Medallo, 36, is an active agent of PDEA-7, the agency’s director, Levi Ortiz, confirmed in a separate interview on Monday, January 4. He was off-duty and spending the holidays with his family in Madridejos when the crime occurred, said Ortiz.

“As an agent, he works well. He’s often quiet that’s why I’m surprised to receive information from the police about his involvement,” said Ortiz in Cebuano.

Madridejos is a fourth-class municipality that formed part of Bantayan Island, located approximately 140 kilometers northwest of Cebu City.

Medallo and Alolod were neighbors in Barangay Koangkod, according to police reports.

Police said Argentina Alolod, the victim’s mother and the sole witness of the crime, reported the incident to their office. This prompted them to conduct a hot pursuit operation that led to Medallo’s arrest in Barangay Tarong.

“Based on the account of the victim’s mother, the suspect went to their house looking for his child but without (no apparent reason) he immediately shot the victim,” said Abellana in Cebuano.

However, further investigation is still being conducted as of this posting to determine the motive behind the incident.

Authorities seized four empty shells and a slug of a .45 caliber pistol, believed to be Medallo’s service firearms, from the crime scene. They also confiscated several live ammunition and the PDEA Badge from the suspect.

Penalty

On the other hand, Ortiz said Medallo could face dismissal of service if he will be found guilty of grave misconduct due to the incident.

Ortiz also said PDEA will be conducting its own investigation on the matter, and that they are planning to lodge administrative complaints against Medallo.

“PDEA will launch its investigation. We will let the PNP (Philippine National Police) handle the criminal case but the PDEA will be filing administrative cases for grave misconduct with dismissal from service as its highest penalty,” he said in Cebuano.

In the meantime, the PDEA-7 director urged all members of their agency not to resort to violence when they are involved in confrontations.

“Let us not be swayed with our emotions and that we should always employ maximum tolerance. We should not harm others. It’s normal to feel angry towards someone or something but let’s not be violent about it,” said Ortiz.

/bmjo