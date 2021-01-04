Young artist in Minglanilla creates look with face as canvass

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A young artist in Minglanilla in southern Cebu celebrates each month with a beautiful makeup transformation.

Niño Warren Vincent Ayunan, 17, shared his creations over the past year as he made amazing makeup looks for everyone to see.

Read: #CDNChristmas2020: Makeup artist shows the faces of Christmas amid the pandemic

“Actually nakakita ra jud kos YOUTUBE ni James Charles nga sikat na makeup artist, so na-inspired pud kay feel nako makaya nako ba nya salig ra jud sa kaugalingon, determination plus patience,” he said.

(Actually. I just saw on YouTube, a popular makeup artist, James Charles, and so I was inspired because I felt na I can do what he did and I believe in myself, determination plus patience.)

Read: How to keep makeup from smearing unto face masks

Over time he has already made roughly 18 looks.

In each look it takes him around four to five hours to perfect the look.

By far, his favorite look is when he recreated their town’s church.

“Actually fiesta ni sa Minglanilla nya naay photo contest si Atty. Rajiv Enad. Then ni try kog apil,” he added.

(Actually, this was the fiesta in Minglanilla and there was a photo contest with Atty. Rajiv Enad. Then I tried to join the contest.)

And with no surprise, he won the photo contest, not just because of his chosen subject but with how he created their church into a masterpiece and used his face as the canvass.

Let’s take a look at some of the works done by Ayunan last year.

/dbs