‘Dapat pasagasaan kayo sa eroplano,’ says Go of those skirting travel ban

MANILA, Philippines — There should be no exemptions in the implementation of travel restrictions following the outbreak of a new coronavirus variant in other countries, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said Monday.

In a statement, Go said that he received reports regarding attempts of some individuals to skip certain guidelines imposed by the government on travelers.

“Mayroong balita na may iilang humihingi ng exemption sa travel ban o sa quarantine measures. Huwag niyo unahin ang sarili ninyo, unahin niyo ang kapakanan ng nakararami,” Go said in a statement.

(There are reports that certain individuals are seeking exemption on the travel ban or quarantine measures. Do not put yourself first, prioritize the safety of the many.)

“Kinausap ko ang Pangulo at magbibigay siya ng babala. May nag-report sa amin na gusto lumusot sa quarantine. Kung may mapatunayan na korap o nagpapalusot, dapat pasagasaan kayo ng eroplano!” the senator added.

(I talked to the President and he will issue a warning. We received a report that certain individuals want to skip quarantine measures. If we can prove that there are corrupt officials allowing it, they should be run over by airplanes!)

Go said the public should just follow health protocols being implemented by the government — such as wearing face masks and observing social distancing — to avoid the spread of the disease.

The senator likewise renewed his call for authorities to continuously adopt necessary travel restrictions and more strictly implement health protocols to prevent the new variant from entering the country.

He also underscored the need to expand the restrictions and protocols further as reports come in of more countries being infected by the new variant.

“Kailangang regularly ma-review ang mga patakarang ipinapatupad natin. Huwag natin hayaan maunahan pa tayo ng pagkalat ng sakit,” he said.

(The restrictions and protocols being implemented should be regularly reviewed. Let us not allow the disease to spread.)

“Kung may balita na may new strain na sa bansang iyon, idagdag na dapat agad sa travel ban. Striktohan na. The stricter, the better, dapat laging handa tayo. Mas mabuting una na tayo,” he added.

(If there are countries reporting cases of the new strain, they should be added to the ban. The stricter, the better. We should be ready and ahead.)

