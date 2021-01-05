RAFI, IPI Collaborates for New Normal Care Package

It has been over 7 months since Cebu City went on lockdown due to the coronavirus. As the Philippines continues to battle the pandemic and as the government strives to keep it under control, citizens are slowly becoming more relaxed and complacent following its lifting of the lockdown measures.

As a response to the soaring number of COVID-19 cases in Cebu City, the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI), championed an initiative that aims to strengthen a more informed and engaged community through the campaign Komunidad Kontra COVID.

This campaign is hinged on RAFI’s brand essence of “touching lives, shaping the future,” designed to touch people where they are amidst the community quarantine instituted. This was launched last March 2020, aligned with the mandate of national health authorities in order to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

RAFI aims to continue magnifying this campaign through collaboration with brands who have also done commendable efforts to combat the COVID-19 crisis in Cebu. Together with International Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IPI), RAFI collaborated in creating a New Normal Care Package equipped with hygiene products tagged as essential in this pandemic.

Through this collaboration, both brands can create an impact to #SpreadKindness to the community, encouraging people to stay safe, using the trusted wellness products of IPI. This also aims to share a voice and create a social media call-to-action hinged to the response: “Taking care of yourself is the most powerful way to begin to take care of others,” and engage others to a meaningful and shared goal of promoting safety and wellness, strengthening a community against COVID-19.

