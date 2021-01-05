LTO-7 conducts road safety seminar for truck drivers, operators

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Land Transportation Office Central Visayas (LTO-7) and the Visayas Unified Truckers Association Inc., (VUTAI) held a seminar on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, about road safety and other issues faced by truck operators and drivers in Cebu.

The Defensive Driving and Equipment Safety seminar was attended by at least 60 drivers and operators.

LTO-7 Regional Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec also gave a talk on road safety and emphasized the importance of driver’s education program to the truck drivers.

VUTAI President Leoncio Cubarol Jr. said the seminar reoriented and reminded truck drivers of the proper rules and guidelines for safer rides.

One of the issues that the truck operators and drivers raised was the inspection of the trucks during registration.

Caindec said the LTO-7 will do an on-site registration every month exclusive to truck inspections on their choice of location for those renewing registrations.

He also said they will have a meeting with Governor Gwendolyn Garcia this Thursday, December 7, 2021, to discuss concerns on truck bans imposed by the different local government units.

Cubarol said that the issue of the truck ban in Cansaga Coastal Road is one of the things they will raise to Governor Garcia.

He added that the truck ban in the coastal area in Tayud, Consolacion to Liloan is from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m to 9 p.m.

“Muhangyo lang mi nga mapatas-an, naa mi i-suggest nga time, dinhi sa Tayud nga area, nautical highway dapat 24 hours para sa mga goods, (nga wala untay truck ban) sa Cansaga coastal road,” said Cubarol.

Cubarol explained that the reason for the traffic in the area is not because of the trucks but because of the ongoing drainage construction being implemented there.

Meanwhile, the truck drivers and operators also underwent a surprise drug test after the seminar. /rcg