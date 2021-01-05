Cebu City to allow inter-LGU jeepneys by the end of January

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government will finally open its borders to inter-local government units (LGU) jeepneys after a monthlong review on the operation of jeepneys in the city.

Councilor James Cuenco said in a phone conference that Mayor Edgardo Labella will release an executive order by the end of January 2021 to allow the jeepneys to enter.

This would be a “good development” for the Jeepney Task Force (JTF) as Cuenco said the city’s commuters still struggle with the lack of transport especially workers living in other LGUs.

“Hopefully by the end of the month naa nay Executive Order,” said Cuenco.

The councilor said that once the inter-LGU jeepneys would need to secure a permit from the JTF to be allowed to traverse the Cebu City streets, they will no longer go through the tedious process of getting inspected.

These jeepneys already plying their routes save for Cebu City are presumed to have passed inspections in their LGU.

However, Cuenco said the jeepneys will have to follow the health protocols set by the Cebu City government especially on the distance for each passenger.

One of the problems encountered by the JTF is the tendency of the jeepney drivers in Cebu City to violate this distance, especially during the nighttime when they expect fewer patrols on the streets.

“Aduna toy didto sa Barangay Talamban nagsikit na. Ako nang gipaadtoan to monitor. We cannot have those kinds of jeepneys running around,” said Cuenco.

Cuenco expects better compliance from the jeepney operators especially since a one-strike in violations may mean no more chance of plying the streets.

He added that this one-strike policy should be noted by the inter-LGU jeepneys as well as this would also apply to them. /rcg