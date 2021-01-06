Participant of Sinulog 2021 contingent shows COVID-like symptoms 

Cebu City, Philippines—The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) here said that a participant of one of the local contingents for the Sinulog 2021 grand parade has developed COVID-like symptoms.

The EOC said the said participant has been swabbed and isolated immediately while awaiting for the results of the test.

EOC deputy chief implementor Councilor Joel Garganera told reporters that they are worried about this case because if the patient tests positive for COVID-19, there will be at least 90 close contacts from the contingent alone.

“Di gyod kalikayan nga ang mga participants grabe ang engagement during practice. Nya muuli pa na sila. How are we sure mouli na sila diretso?” said the councilor.

The EOC said that due to the suspected case in one of the contingents, they will start swabbing all participants in all local contingents. This way, the EOC can detect transmission even before symptoms will be developed.

Garganera is urging Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama to reconsider allowing the contingents to perform live due to the high risk of spreading the virus not only within the contingent but to other contingents as well.

Mayor Edgardo Labella has also instructed for the swab tests of all contingents and their participants prior to allowing them to perform in the grand parade at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The city government is still awaiting the final approval of the Interagency Task Force (IATF) for the Sinulog Grand Parade 2021.

