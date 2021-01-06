Cebu police goes after man accused of leaking lewd photos, videos

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Cebu are now looking for a 31-year-old man after he was accused of sharing without permission intimate videos of a 34-year-old woman.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Artemio Ricabo, chief of the Regional Anti-Cyber Crime Unit in Central Visayas (RACU-7), said the victim, who resides from Naga City, Cebu, sought assistance on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, to bring the suspect to jail.

CDN Digital has opted not to disclose both the names of the suspect and victim to protect the latter’s identity.

Ricabo said the victim recently reconciled with her husband after being estranged for more than five years.

“But when they were apart with her husband, they had a relationship with the suspect until November when she want back to her husband,” said Ricabo.

Based on the complainant’s accounts, the 31-year-old man not only shared their intimate videos to others but also threatened to rain bullets on the victim’s house if she does not return to him.

Ricabo said they are planning to file formal complaints for violating the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act against the man.

“We have evidence that the suspect already shared the videos to other people, some of whom happened to be family members of the victim,” he added.

Since January 1, 2021, Ricabo said they already received no more than 10 complaints in relation to sextortion or violation of the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act in Central Visayas.

The RACU-7 chief reiterated their reminders to couples to be more responsible in what they do in their private moments.

/bmjo

Read: 20-year-old man jailed for using sex videos to ‘blackmail’ ex-girlfriend