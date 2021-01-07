Boy with relapsed leukemia needs help urgently

An eight-year-old boy from Barangay Poblacion Oriental, Consolacion, Cebu is in dire and urgent need of financial help as he fights cancer the second time.

Jasper Sugarol Jr. was first diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) on June 30, 2017. He was four years old then. A few days before his diagnosis, he experienced alarming symptoms like high fever, pallor, and joint pains. These unusual manifestations prompted his parents to seek for medical care and he was then admitted at a hospital in Cebu City. Several laboratory tests and diagnostic procedures were performed. A bone marrow aspiration was also done. The results came in and it confirmed his diagnosis. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) is a type of cancer of the blood in which the bone marrow produces immature lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. This debilitating disease is the most common type of cancer that afflicts children. If treated right away with intensive chemotherapy, it has a high cure rate. However, it can also progress rapidly and is awfully fatal when it is left untreated.

“Jas,” as he is fondly called by his family, was then referred to the care of a hematologist-oncologist for proper medical management. Immediately after his diagnosis, his chemotherapy was administered on July 2017. His long and difficult journey towards completing his treatment lasted for three years. He was then given the exit pass from chemotherapy on July 15, 2020.

Unfortunately on December 28, 2020, his complete blood count result revealed decreased red blood cell, white blood cell, and platelet count with an increase in lymphocyte count. His hematologist-oncologist evaluated his condition and then prescribed repeat chemotherapy treatment to fully eradicate the cancer cells that had caused the relapse of his leukemia. On December 31, he was admitted at a hospital in Cebu City because of his unnerving cough and decreased blood counts. Presently, he is undergoing blood and platelet transfusions. Additionally, he is also prescribed with anti-infective therapy which costs P15,000 per day.

Indeed, “Jas” is a resilient boy for he was able to endure and triumph against the big C in the past. But now, the disease is again challenging him. As a young boy, he is full of faith and hope. His mother describes him as an energetic, cheerful, and creative boy. He fervently longs to be free from cancer so that he can become an animator someday. As the only child in the family, he is deeply loved and valued.

“Jas” and his family is in the midst of a very perplexing situation as their financial resources are already depleted. Currently, his father who used to work in a mall in Abu Dhabi has no regular employment since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 2020. His mother, who is a housewife, takes good care of him. The high cost of medical expenses and treatment had burdened them physically and emotionally. Yet even in these trying times, his mother continuously shows optimism and strength. “I will do anything so that my son’s life will be saved. Jasper’s life is what matters to me,” she uttered.

Thus, his family is earnestly knocking on the hearts of generous individuals to extend financial support to help save Jasper’s life.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through cellphone number 0933-194-0197 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. Thank you very much.