Over 20,000 devotees now in Quiapo for Black Nazarene feast— Manila PIO

MANILA, Philippines — Over 20,000 devotees are now in Quiapo for the feast of the Black Nazarene, according to the Manila Public Information Office (PIO) on Saturday.

Citing data from the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), the local PIO said that as of 9:34 a.m., there are now 22,840 devotees in the Quiapo area.

The MDRRMO also recorded an estimate of 130 devotees in San Sebastian Church, 100 devotees in Sta. Cruz Church and 80 devotees at the Nazarene Catholic School.

Last year, the Manila PIO said 2,371,000 people followed the” traslacion” or procession of the image of the Black Nazarene before noontime.

Instead of the usual “traslacion”, a total of 15 masses will be celebrated at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, starting at 4:30 a.m.

Only 400 persons, however, will be accommodated per mass.