Cebu City logs 46 new cases on Jan. 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s active cases of the coronavirus disease increased by 46 on Friday, January 8, data released by the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) show.

With the addition of the new cases, the total number of active cases in the city increased to 277. Of these, a total of 240 cases were reported in a period of 11 days, from December 29 to January 8.

The EOC said in an earlier interview that the suspension on the use of quarantine passes was a major contributor in the rise of active cases because it allowed people to crowd in malls and hold private parties.

Another contributor is the gathering of people during the Misa de Gallo. In fact, three of the city’s recently reported cases were among those who attended the dawn Masses.

“It’s a mix of various factors. The private gatherings and the get-togethers did not help,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, the EOC’s deputy chief implementer.

But despite the increase in active cases in Cebu City, EOC and city officials still allowed the conduct of Novena Masses at the Basilica in celebration of this year’s feast of the Señor Sto. Niño.

Policemen at the Waterfront Police Station said that at least a thousand devotees converge at the Basilica and in surrounding roads during the Masses.

And while the crowd inside the Basilica is very disciplined, the situation outside is different, the police said.

The EOC, for its part, is now focused on ensuring that all Sinulog activities, including the January 17 ritual showdown, will go virtual.

With various activities in the city, including those that were held during the Christmas holidays, Garganera said that a possible increase in COVID-19 cases in the coming days is not remote.