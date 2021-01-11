The Southern Devotion Exhibit is now open in SM Seaside City Cebu

Together with Msgr. Jan Limchua, Chaplain of His Holiness and a member of the Papal Household, Msgr. Agustin Ancajas, Director of The San Pedro Calungsod Chapel and Fr. Ric Reyes, OSA from the Fiesta Señor Execom, SM Seaside officially opens the Southern Devotion Exhibit!

Visit the exhibit from January 8 to 17, 2021 at the Cube Wing Atrium and explore a showcase of almost 40 Sto. Niño images owned throughout the years by families from the South of Cebu!

You can also attend the Novena Mass Live Streaming at the Cube Wing Atrium straight from the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño every 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily from January 8 to 16, 2021.

For a #SafeMallingAtSM experience, don’t forget to bring your own alcohol, maintain social distancing and make sure to wear your face mask & face shield at all times.

Viva Pit Senyor!