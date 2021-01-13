Lapu to kickoff 100 days countdown to 500 years celebration of the Victory of Mactan on Sunday

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The Lapu-Lapu City government will officially launch on Sunday, January 17, 2021, activities relating to the celebration of the 500 years of the arrival of Christianity.

Mayor Junard Chan said that local and national officials will converge at the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan for a late afternoon flag raising.

Chan said that the gathering will also mark the start of the 100 days countdown to the celebration of the 500th year of the Victory of Mactan.

“On the sevententh, that is the countown. The hundred days countdown to the 500 years. So duna ta’y himoon ana nga (We will be preparing a) short program. We have invited guests. Naa ta’y flag raising nga pagabuhaton at late afternoon . (We will have a flag raising activity late in the afternoon of the same day),” Chan said.

Earlier, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) has declared the Liberty Shrine as a site for the permanent display of the Philippine Flag in line with the upcoming celebration of the 500 years of the Victory of Mactan on April 27, 2021.

Aside from this, Chan said that the city government is also organizing a motorcade and will sponsor a Mass at the Virgen dela Regla (VDR) Parish on Wednesday, April 13.

Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, director of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), said that more than a hundred policemen and force multipliers will be deployed to secure the activity on Sunday.

He said they already prepared a security plan that will be implemented that day.

“On our part, we are ready to provide (security). We’ve made a security plan na for that activity,” Banzon said. / dcb