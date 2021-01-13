Mandaue traffic personnel undergo surprise drug test

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Personnel from the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) underwent a surprise drug test on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

The City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) administered the drug test of 200 out of the 244 personnel of TEAM. The 200 personnel were selected through a computer-based random-date generator.

“I gathered them first for a meeting then I transferred them here (TEAM back office) so that it would really be a surprise drug test,” said Edwin Jumao-as, TEAM executive director.

Jumao-as said that the drug test was done to make sure that there is no TEAM officer involved with the use of illegal drugs.

“Ato’ng katuyuan nga kinahanglan nga ang personnel sa TEAM free sa drugs kay lisod man na naa siya sa drugs niya naa siya sa dalan. Dili na na siya makaperform sa iya’ng normal duties and responsibilities,” Jumao-as added

(Our goal is to make sure that personnel from TEAM are free from drugs because it is difficult for one to be using drugs and manning the road. He cannot perform his normal duties and responsibilities.)

Jumao-as said personnel who will test positive will be forwarded to the higher committee and will undergo due process.

