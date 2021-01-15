Chan sees big challenge in establishing COVID-19 vaccine storage facility

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan admits that one of the city’s biggest challenges in procuring the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine would be the storage facility that would maintain the efficacy of the medicine.

Chan said that an acceptable storage facility is of utmost importance since some vaccines need to be stored at negative 70 degrees Celsius. Chan said the city might fail in this regard.

The mayor said that the city will also allocate P5 million in building a storage facility that would conform to the needs of the vaccine.

As of the moment, Chan said that the Department of Health (DOH)-7 has not recommended to them yet any brand of the vaccine that they would purchase.

Aside from the Department of Health (DOH)-7, Chan said that they will also coordinate with the cities of Cebu and Mandaue, and the Cebu Provincial Government in deciding what brand of the vaccine they should procure.

But Chan has already set a standard in purchasing a vaccine against COVID-19.

“Upat ang atong gitan-aw nga unsa nga klase. First quality, effective ang vaccine, easy ang iyang storage, importante nga affordable sad. Dili kaayo mahal,” Chan added.

Earlier, Chan revealed that the city will allocate P100 million for the COVID-19 vaccine.

He added that they are targeting to administer the vaccine to more than 200,000 Oponganons, so that they can achieve the 60 percent total population required by the DOH to establish a herd of immunity. /rcg