Rent.ph produces 700 rent manager course graduates

The first-ever online course on becoming a certified rent manager in the Philippines by Rent.ph has produced over 700 graduates nationwide.

Held last December 21, 2020, and January 7, 2021, the course on rent management aims to continuously create rental opportunities amid the pandemic and the new normal.

Under the umbrella of Filipino Homes, the largest comprehensive real estate solutions portal in the Philippines, Rent.ph is a nationwide listing for rental properties and property-related services for lessees, lessors, property managers, agents, and real estate owners.

With Rent.ph’s commitment to equip all rent managers in the country, this course was also arranged to prepare them against future challenges and unexpected events in the economy.

For the first session of the program, Rent.ph invited RNB Property Management founder Raynald Bamba, who is currently based in Manila. He shared his 30 years of expertise in the property management industry.

Meanwhile, Rent.ph also invited the Chairman of the Building Owners and Managers Association of the Philippines Eduardo Manahan for the second session. He also shared his 30 years experience in the industry where he joined several prominent property management companies.

Rent.ph also became the first to produce professionals that are adept in this category in the Property Sector.

These rent managers are mainly tasked to manage individual units which are different from Property Management. While Property Managers handle large estates such as buildings, malls, and open areas, Rent Management is very specific.

The graduates who completed the two sessions of the Rent Manager course will automatically become Rent Manager Specialist once they successfully passed the online examination prepared by Rent.ph.

These specialists finally become certified rent managers once they manage to complete rental agreements effectively and efficiently.

Rent.ph’s wide network of rent and property managers together with its website and software also allows the graduates of the course to advance their business and transactions conveniently.

According to Filipino Homes CEO and Founder Anthony Leuterio, the rental demand in the country this year is promising compared to the past years.

“This year is a different year, it is really the survival of the fittest especially in the realty sector. Our goal in Filipino Homes is to equip all our agents for the unprecedented times,” Leuterio said.

Many Filipinos are looking at renting because there are many affordable options and at the same time more units are now modern, complete with quality living and relaxing features.

Leuterio added that 60% to 70% of condo buyers are investors who want their units rented out or be available as air bnbs or air bed and breakfast.

In 2013, Rent.ph was able to register “Rent Manager” as a registered trademark under the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) of the Philippines.

The second batch for the Rent Manager course is expected to start in February. To stay updated and to register early for the course, head over to their website www.rent.ph