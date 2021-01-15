Learning modules featuring Victory of Mactan launched in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd)- Lapu-Lapu City Division, together with the Lapu-lapu City government, has launched the Self-Learning Modules in Social Science for Junior and Senior High School Leaners on Friday morning, January 15, 2021.

The module will feature the road to the 500 years of the Victory of Mactan.

Dr. Wilfreda Bongalos, DepEd-Lapu-Lapu City Division Schools superintendent, said that the module would also feature the life of Datu Lapulapu, and how he defeated the Spaniards, led by Ferdinand Magellan, during the Battle of Mactan on April 27, 1521.

“Nalipay kaayo mi, kay si Mayor Ahong ug si ma’am Cindi, si ma’am Cindi gyud actually maoy nag-push namo kay because lagi sa quincentennial activity. Ingon ana, nga lipay kaayo mi uy kay for the use mana sa atong mga kabataan dinhi sa Opon,” Bongalos said.

(We are happy because it was Mayor (Junard Chan) Ahong and Ma’am Cindi (Cindi Chan), who actually pushed us because of the quincentennial activity. We are happy because these could be used by our children here in Opon.)

The module has two-parts, which were written by Earl Adrian Cejas and Joseph Elly Cantutay, both are Master Teacher 1 at Looc Senior High School.

The city government has funded the printing materials, such as bond paper and risograph machine, in producing the modules.

Cindi Chan, the chairperson of the City Tourism Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission, said that it has been an honor for the city, in producing such a module.

This is significant especially since the city will start the 100 days countdown for the upcoming celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Victory of Mactan on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Cindi Chan said she was also hoping that the module would also be taught, not only to Oponganon students but to other parts of the country.

“Ato lang wish nga dili lang ni sa Lapu-Lapu, apan ma-cascade ni to the whole nation,” Chan said.

(Our wish for this is that this would not just be in Lapu-Lapu but this would cascade to the whole nation.)/dbs

