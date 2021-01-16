Bb. Cebu 2020 joins Philippine Navy reservist training

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Binibining Cebu 2020 Beatrice Gomez is on her way to becoming a part of the Philippine Navy Reserve Unit.

Gomez posted photos of her today, January 16, 2021, as she trains under the Basic Citizens Military Course.

The 25-year-old beauty queen said that she will have to undergo five Saturdays of this training and another month for her training under the Marine Corps Reserve.

Gomez said that she was influenced to join the Navy reserve because of her encounter with them years back.

“Few years ago i got the chance to spend time with the Naval Special Operations Group. I heard some of their stories and na touch ko sa ilang sacrifice for the country and I wanted to immerse myself in that kind of experience,” said Gomez.

In a plain white shirt, jeans, and black rubber shoes, Gomez strayed away from her usual beauty queen look and immersed herself in what her life would be like if she gets the spot in the Navy as a reservist.

“God forbid I may not be able to fight in a war or be a politician but through this platform, I hope to serve my fellow countrymen in any way that I can and I am hoping as well to be a role model for my peers to promote peace and humanitarian causes,” she added.

Well, at least for this Cebuana, beauty is not just about flashing lights and glamour photoshoots after all. /rcg