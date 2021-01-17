Higante maker looks forward to the day Sinulog parade will again bring back the fun, the crowd, and the giants

CEBU, Philippines — The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has changed the way people celebrate occasions and special events such as birthdays, holidays, festivals among others.

Following the health protocols and risk against COVID-19, the government has to cancel physical performances and other events of the Sinulog Festival, one of the nation’s most awaited and grandest festivals.

One of these events in the Sinulog Festival is the grand parade where higantes, giant puppets made usually of papier mache, are also part of.

Arnie Enjambre, a higante maker for over a decade now, felt like there was something missing this month as he had gotten used to preparing the higante during the Sinulog.

The 42-year-old Higante maker from sitio Cabantan in Barangay Luz, Cebu City said since 2008 they had constantly joined the Sinulog’s higante competition.

Making higantes, Enhambre said, was not for the prize or just to show off during the parade, but it was also to show his devotion to the Señor Sto. Niño.

“Ang panata is something instant ra murag lahi ra nga mafeel nimo, and then calling pod ba muhatag kag time. Although musimba ta ingon ana pero lahi ra gyud when we joined (higantes), sacrificial siya,” said Enhambre.

(Devotion is something instant and it is a different feeling altogether. And then it is also a calling where you have to give time to. Although, we go to Masses feeling like that but it is a different feeling when we joined (higantes). It is sacrificial.)

He said the giant puppets served as his family’s offering to the Holy Child for the talents, blessings, and strength given to them.

He said before the physical Novena Masses were cancelled, he was able to attend one of the Masses.

However, Enjambre said he understood the government’s decision as it was for everyone’s welfare.

“Nakasabot kay para man sa kaluwasan sa tanan. Nagdecide na lang sad mi nga dili sa maghimo ron, ” he added.

(We understand it because it is for the safety of all. So also decided not to make [higantes] for now.)

Enjambre said he was hoping and praying for the COVID-19 pandemic to end and for life to go back to normal where we can celebrate occasions like people used to do./dbs