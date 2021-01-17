Over 20,000 people nabbed for breaking quarantine rules in Davao City

DAVAO CITY, Davao del Sur, Philippines — Police in this city arrested a total of 20,450 individuals who violated quarantine rules since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), the arrests were made from March 15, 2020, to Jan. 6, 2021.

Col. Kirby John Kraft, DCPO chief, said a total of 6,001 cases have been filed against those arrested.

“Our quarantine control points are not just implementing minimum health standards. These are also doing security checks, hence, the police there are performing dual roles,” Kraft noted.

Kraft said non-observance of social distancing topped the list of offenses with 5,527 violators.

Other violations include non-observance of food/medicine pass terms with 4,371 violators; curfew 4,057; pillion riding without barrier 2,318; non-wearing of face mask 1,774; non-wearing of face shield 1,679; breaking the liquor ban 721, and presentation of fake result of reverse transcription—polymerase chain reaction test, three.