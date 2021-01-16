Lawyer, municipal councilor, 7 others nabbed for illegal cockfighting in Tuburan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Nine individuals including a lawyer and a municipal councilor were arrested around noon of January 15 after they were caught engaging in illegal cockfighting in Purok 1, Sitio Matnog, Barangay Putat, Tuburan town, northwestern Cebu.

The violators are currently detained at the Tuburan Municipal Police Station and will be facing charges for violating Presidential Decree 449 or the Cockfighting Law of 1974 as amended by Presidential Decree 1602, Section 9 (e) of Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Events of Public Health Concern Act, and the Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code.

According to a spot report, the lawyer will also be facing a separate criminal case for violating Section 31 of RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunitions Regulation Act after he was found in possession of a registered firearm without legal authority.

CDN Digital is withholding the identity of the lawyer and his councilor-brother as we are still reaching out to get their side.

Confiscated from the area were 7 dead fighting cocks, 19 live fighting cocks, cash worth P48, 410, a variety of medicines for fighting cocks, syringes, nylon cords, gaffs, one (1) 9mmx9 PARA, and some gambling paraphernalia.

This joint operation was conducted by operatives from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Ariel Tolorio Huesca, the Provincial Intelligence Unit, Tuburan Municipal Police Station, and the Cebu Provincial Police Office.

Police estimated around a hundred cockfighting aficionados who attended the illegal activity. The police said they scampered to the hills to avoid being arrested by pursuing operatives. /rcg