IN PHOTOS: Lapu-Lapu beaches less crowded on Sinulog Sunday

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – It’s Fiesta Señor, but only very few Cebuanos visited the beaches in Lapu-Lapu City this Sunday, January 17, 2021, to unwind.

Nagiel Bañacia, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said this is the first time since the city was placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) in September that beaches were not overcrowded on a Sunday.

“Murag wala diri sa kabaybayonan sa Lapu-Lapu mag saulog ang mga Cebuanos sa Fiesta ni Señor Sto Niño. Halos walay naligo sa mga beach resorts. Murag naa ra sa mga balay nag saulog ang kadaghanan,” Bañacia.

(Its seems that most of the Cebuanos opted not to celebrate the feast of the Señor Sto. Niño on the beaches of Lapu-Lapu City. Only very few people can be seen on the beach resorts. It seems that most opted to celebrate at home.)

