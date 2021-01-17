Labella skips opening ceremony of Sinulog 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella skipped the opening ceremony of the Sinulog 2021 due to personal reasons.

It has been a tradition for the Cebu City mayor to open the Sinulog as the host city for the festival. However this year, Mayor Labella could not attend the virtual opening staged at the Fort San Pedro.

In a phone conference with reporters, Labella said he had personal matters to attend to and also underwent a routine check-up, but he clarified he was feeling well.

It can be remembered that Labella underwent a gall bladder removal surgery on September 2020 drawing concerns over the health of the mayor.

The mayor was also rumored to be placed in the intensive care unit (ICU) in December 2020 but he denied it, saying he only went for a routine check-up.

“Wala ko kaadto, sige lang. (I could not attend but that’s all right.) I had other matters to attend to. I also went to a check-up but I am feeling fine,” said the mayor in a phone interview.

Vice Mayor Michael Rama opened the Sinulog festival in Labella’s place.

In his message to Cebuanos, the mayor urged the public to pray for an end of the pandemic.

He said he feels the frustration of the people that they could not celebrate their faith to the Sto. Niño this year and acknowledged the sacrifice of everyone in this pandemic.

“To our beloved faithful of Señor Sto. Niño, we are under extraordinary times. Our faith never withered, we continued to love Him, adore Him. Hopefully next year, it will be better,” said Labella.

The mayor looks forward for a more jubilant Sinulog festival in 2022 when the city is expected to have succeeded in forming a herd immunity against the coronavirus./dbs

