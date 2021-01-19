Andanar: Roll out of vaccines for frontliners to start by mid-February

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Communications Secretary Martin Andanar assured Cebuanos that they are part of the top priority for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines by mid-February 2021.

Andanar, in his visit to Cebu on January 19, 2021 for Pagduaw Central Visayas, said that Cebu along with Metro Manila and Davao are the priorities for the vaccines due to high population concentration.

However, the goal of the government is to successfully launch the vaccine program and achieve efficiency in herd immunity.

“Dili na pangutana kung moabot ang vaccines, moabot na. Ang pangutana, unsaon pag manage,” said Andanar.

The secretary said there are many challenges the country will face once the vaccine arrives especially in the storage and distribution of such.

He clarified that the government has no preference over the brand of vaccine and from which country they come from, but will prefer the one that can be fit the logistical needs of the nation.

The Philippines has to learn from other countries on their logistical approach of distribution and must not repeat their mistakes as it cannot afford to do so, Andanar said.

He cited how some countries suffered spoilage of vaccines due to failure in proper storage.

“We cannot afford to spoil the vaccines because it costs a lot of money,” said Andanar.

The goal of the government is to vaccinate 2 million Filipinos by April 2021 and the roll-out of the first batch is expected to begin on the third week of February.

The priorities will be frontliners and senior citizens, but a vaccine plan that will last until 2023 has been laid out to ensure a nationwide herd immunity until then.

The national action plan includes an Asses and Plan Phase, Prepare Phase, Execution Phase, and Recovery Phase

The Assess and Plan phase includes the formation of vaccine expert panels, creation of portfolio of vaccines, release of Emergency Use Authorization, formation of interagency vaccine clusters, mobilization for logistical and support requirements, establishment of information system for beneficiaries and vaccinators, and system for monitoring and evaluation.

The preparation phase includes advanced committment of pharmaceutical companies and advanced payments, diplomatic engagement, identification for the mode of financing, and the capacity and capability for storage.

The execution phase involves information dessination from national level to barangays, geographical and sectoral prioritization, and waste management system.

Finally, for the recovery phase, this will involve opening of the economy and continuous practice of health protocols in establishments. /rcg