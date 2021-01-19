GBP launches Toledo Mangrove River Park Project

Global Business Power Corporation (GBP), through subsidiaries Cebu Energy Development Corporation and Toledo Power Co., recently launched the Toledo Mangrove River Park Project to support the local government’s efforts to make Toledo City an eco-tourism destination in Cebu Province.

The soon-to-be Toledo Mangrove River Park is one of GBP’s initiatives in creating a balanced development for the society, economy and the environment LEAH DIAZ GBP First Vice President – Cebu Operations

A joint venture between GBP and the City of Toledo under the administration of Mayor Joie Perales, GBP will finance the infrastructure component of the project, monitor its construction and rehabilitate mangroves through propagule planting activities.

The project, encompassing Barangay Ibo, Barangay Poblacion and Barangay Tubod, will consist of a 300-meter stretch of boardwalk.

“We, at GBP, are dedicated to help our surrounding communities grow as the company grows. The soon-to-be Toledo Mangrove River Park is one of GBP’s initiatives in creating a balanced development for the society, economy and the environment”, said Leah Diaz, GBP First Vice President – Cebu Operations.

The project also aims to establish livelihood programs and encourage community participation in the protection of coastal resources and preservation of the natural mangrove habitat.

Along with Toledo Mayor Perales, the launching was attended by the City Council, Toledo City department heads and officials of the three barangays.

GBP, through its subsidiaries, is an independent power producer in Visayas, Mindanao and Mindoro, with a total gross capacity of 1,091 MW.

ADVERTORIAL