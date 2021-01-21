Pasil Fish Port to accept docking fishing boats soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Market Operations Division (MOD) is preparing the wharf at the Pasil Fish Port for fishing boats from Bohol to dock soon.

The Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) inspected the wharf on January 21, 2021, for the possible reopening of the port to fishing boats.

The fish port was closed in May 2020 due to the rising coronavirus cases in the area but was not reopened again as the city government took the opportunity of the closure to improve the facility.

Irvin Caballes, the head of the MOD, told reporters in a phone conference that he is now negotiating with the agencies to allow Bohol fishing boats to dock in the Pasil Fish Port.

“Ato na gyod ning ginegotiate nga makabalik na sila dinha sa port kay dugay na silang nahunong pagdala og isda,” said Caballes.

The MOD did not see any shortage of seafood products in the markets in the city, as other provinces could still supply products through cargo ships and delivered them to the Bagsakan at the South Road Properties (SRP).

However, the MOD believes the return of business at the fish port would help revive the industry in the area, bring back the jobs of the wharf loaders and fisherfolks in Barangays Pasil and Suba.

Caballes hopes the wharf could start accepting fishing boats soon as more supply would mean reduced prices for seafood.

In the pre-pandemic, the wharf sees at least 20 fishing boats docking per day at different hours.

The MOD hopes that these fishing boats from Bohol will soon be able to dock again in Pasil and revive the industry in the area. /rcg