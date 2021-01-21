Want to do business with PPA? Plant trees first before getting its nod

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Ports Authority is going green.

PPA now requires those who want to do business with the agency to plant trees or mangroves before it entertains their papers.

On Thursday, the PPA said that applicants or grantees of contracts, accreditations, and permits, among others, are required to plant 1,000 seedlings of trees or mangroves within their business locations.

The rule is provided under PPA Administrative Order No. 14-2020.

The planting activities will be done in coordination with the local office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The order complies with the Republic Act 9729, better known as the 2009 ‘Climate Change Act,’ said PPA General Manager Jay Santiago.

“All grantees or persons or entities applying with the PPA for the issuance of accreditation certificate, certificate of registration (COR), appointment and authorization, including those awarded with contracts for the provision of services in the ports are subject to the condition that the applicant/grantee shall plant trees and/or mangroves,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

“Compliance with the requirements shall be made not later than one year after the issuance of the documents or from the effectivity of this order, whichever comes first,” Santiago added.

Non-compliance will be enough ground for the cancellation of accreditation, permit to operate, Certificate of Registration, appointment, contract, or the non-renewal thereof.

Different port service providers must plant the following additional number of seedlings: Port Terminal Operator, 100,000; Cargo Handling Operator, 50,000; Passenger Terminal Building Operator, 50,000; Roll On Roll Off Operator, 25,000; Private Port Operator, 500,000; and Harbor Pilot, 10,000.

Contractors of the agency for the supply of goods and services must plant at least 1,000 seedlings for contracts amounting to P5 million and another 1,000 seedlings for every additional P5 million contract amount or fraction thereof.

Meanwhile, the applicant/grantee shall coordinate with the local Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) or concerned office or unit of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the type of seedlings to be planted and the location where the seedlings shall be planted.

Once completed, the grantee shall secure a certificate of completion from the said office, which shall be submitted to the PPA where the document was secured or awarded.

All PPA Port Management Offices and Head Office Responsibility Centers shall monitor compliance and coordinate with the CENRO.

“This is a big step for the agency. With guidance from the Department of Transportation, we can help in slowing down Climate Change and its negative effects, particularly for an emerging economy like the Philippines,” Santiago said.

“Climate change has really affected us the past couple of years, and this endeavor is one good proactive measure to ensure comfortable lives for Filipinos for years to come,” Santiago added.

The order, which was published on Jan. 19, will take effect on Feb. 2.

ac