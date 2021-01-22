Four New Year’s Resolutions for a Fresh Start

The new year signifies a fresh start. It is a symbol of hope and new beginnings, with another 365 days to create new memories, make bold decisions and changes in life, meet new people and become better individuals.

Every new year, goals and resolutions are being made to improve lives, and sometimes the challenge is not in trying to keep them throughout the year, it is in finding the right ones.

Create and achieve your goals this year with AyalaMalls Central Bloc’s Fresh Start Sale from January 15 to 31.

Four simple ways to make 2021 a better year:

Update your style and wardrobe

Feel free to mix and match outfits, and experiment with your wardrobe as long as you are comfortable and happy with what you are wearing. This year, go for a fun and edgy look with bold colors and wild accents, or try a simpler style with minimalist designs and earthy or pastel tones.

Declutter your space

Start the year by tidying up your living space and find joy in cleaning and decluttering. Get rid of things you do not need, organize drawers and cabinets, and try storage hacks to save up space. Make it a habit to clean regularly and invite your family to join in as well for a happier and healthier home.

Discover a new hobby

Break out of your comfort zone and be productive with a new hobby or interest. After school or work, try activities like reading, painting, writing or calligraphy. Regularly assess how your hobbies have helped you de-stress and how it improved your mental wellbeing.

Try new and exciting food

There are so many dishes and flavors to discover. Have your next meal at a new diner, go to a restaurant far from your usual go-to spot, or eat a dish you have never tried before. Be curious and do not be afraid to try something new, it just might be your next favorite dish.

Create and achieve your goals this year with AyalaMalls Central Bloc’s Fresh Start Sale from January 15 to 31. Enjoy freebies, buy one get one deals and discounts of up to 70% on selected items including apparel, books, and home essentials. Participating stores and restaurants include Alberto, Fully Booked, Havaianas, Lemon Co., Mercury Drug, New York Buffalo Brad’s Sports Lounge, Rose Pharmacy, Surplus Shop, True Value, Wicker Apparel and Winger’s Unlimited.

Be the best you can be this new year and #WonderFurther at AyalaMalls Central Bloc. For updates, follow @AyalaMallsCentralBloc on Facebook and Instagram, and join the Viber Community for real-time announcements at https://bit.ly/ ayalamallscebuviber.