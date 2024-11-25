Marcos fires back at Sara: ‘Ang katotohanan ay hindi dapat i-tokhang’

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday broke his silence and fired back at Vice President Sara Duterte’s “death threat,” noting that the issue just blew out of proportion due to the latter’s refusal to answer legitimate questions about her office’s alleged misuse of funds.

In a video message, Marcos noted that the issue would not have led to this kind of drama if only Duterte answered these questions from lawmakers.

“Ang katotohanan ay hindi dapat i-tokhang (The truth should not be summarily executed),” he said, in reference to the controversial drug war of former president and the vice president’s father, Rodrigo Duterte.

“Tapos na sana ang usapang ito kung tutuparin lamang ang sinumpaang panata na bilang lingkod bayan ay magsabi ng totoo, at hindi hahadlangan (This conversation would have ended if only the sworn oath to tell the truth as a public servant would be fulfilled, and not be hindered),” Marcos added.

“Imbes na diretsahang sagot, nililihis pa sa kwentong chicheria (Instead of a direct answer, it is being diverted to cheap talk).”

Marcos also said the curses and blatant threats to life made by Duterte are alarming.

He said these remarks have no space in a democratic country like the Philippines and that he would not take these sitting down.

“Kung ganun na lang kadali ang pagplano sa pagpatay ng isang Presidente, papaano pa kaya ang mga pangkaraniwan na mamamayan (If it’s that easy to plan the assassination of a President, how about our ordinary citizens)?” Marcos said.

“Yang ganyang kriminal na pagtatangka ay hindi dapat pinapalampas. Yan ay aking papalagan (Such a criminal attempt should not be overlooked. I will fight that),” he added.

“As a democratic country, we need to uphold the rule of law.”

This marks the first time the President responded to criticisms made public by Duterte.

The President was responding to Duterte’s controversial online statement over the weekend, where she threatened to have him, First Lady Liza Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez assassinated if a purported plot against her were to succeed.

Duterte issued the supposed threat while she was at the House of Representatives accompanying her chief of staff, lawyer Zuleika Lopez, who was detained for failing to respond to questions regarding the misuse of funds at the Vice President’s office during a legislative inquiry.

According to the President, all government officials are mandated to protect the Constitution and subject themselves to transparency and accountability.

“Kaya hindi tama ang pagpigil ng mga halal ng bayan sa paghahanap ng katotohanan (So it is not right to prevent the people’s elected officials from finding the truth),” he said.

The Chief Executive said he hopes that these events will end in a peaceful way and with the truth.

While he is focused on governing, Marcos said the rule of law should not be compromised.

“Kailangan manaig ang batas sa anumang sitwasyon, sinuman ang tamaan. Kaya hindi ko hahayaang magtagumpay ang hangarin ng iba na hatakin ang buong bansa sa burak ng pulitika (The law must prevail in any situation, no matter who gets hit. That’s why I will not let others succeed in dragging the whole country into the political mire),” he said.

“Igalang natin ang proseso. Tuparin natin ang batas. Alalahanin natin ang mandato na pinagkatiwala sa atin ng milyong-milyon na Pilipino (Let’s respect the process. Let’s obey the law. Let us remember the mandate entrusted to us by millions of Filipinos),” he added.

Duterte’s remarks triggered massive condemnation and prompted law enforcement agencies to investigate and move to ensure the safety of the President.

