FACES OF CEBU: Beatrice Gomez, 25, beauty queen and Philippine Navy Reserve Unit trainee

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A brave Cebuana is giving her title as a beauty queen a whole new look.

Beatrice Luigi Gomez, 25, who is Binibining Cebu 2020, surprised her fans, followers, and friends when she decided to join Basic Citizens Military Course training that will allow her to be part of the Philippine Navy Reserve Unit.

Gomez represented San Fernando town in southern Cebu when she won the Binibining Cebu 2020 last January 14, 2020.

Almost a year after winning the title, she made waves on social media anew when she posted photos of her training under the Basic Citizens Military Course.

This means that for a month, the beauty queen will spend her Saturdays training, not for pageants, but for serving the nation if the need arises.

The reason for this?

“I want young girls who dream of becoming beauty queens to know that modern beauty queens are no longer limited to the standards that we used to have and I hope to encourage them to pursue their dreams regardless of what they are most inclined to do even if it is not what is expected of them,” said Gomez.

“I hope to serve my fellow countrymen in any way that I can and I am hoping as well to be a role model for my peers to promote peace and humanitarian causes,” she added.

Gomez indeed proves that beauty queens are not just all beauty and glam. They, too, can be epitomes of skill and bravery.

