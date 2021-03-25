Check out Promate’s exclusive offers happening on Lazada’s 9th Birthday Sale!

Known for high quality and unique products, Promate joins Lazada’s 9th birthday celebration this coming March 27, 2021, with exciting deals for everyone.

This Lazada’s 9th birthday sale, Promate joins to share the best exclusive deals and offers for everyone. Promate has been a brand known to offer to provide quality mobile and computer products.

Promate wants to give them more options to upgrade or get new accessories as we all navigate this new normal. DIMPLE CONDES Promate Lifestyle Inc. Country Manager

As we adapt to the new normal, going digital has been the option for the work force and students to be able to continue with their responsibilities. Being aided with electronic peripherals has been the backbone with every video conference and online learning materials. With a unique focus on lifestyle technology, Promate thrives to provide customers with a variety of personal computer and mobile accessory options.

“At Promate, we ensure that our customers have options on their computing needs,” said Dimple Condes, Promate Lifestyle Inc. Country Manager. “We hope to provide them with the necessities of the new normal without compromising style and quality. Promate wants to give them more options to upgrade or get new accessories as we all navigate this new normal.”

To celebrate one of its long-time partner’s birthday, Promate offers up to 70% off on select items and up to 50% off on Apple Watch accessories in their official Lazada Flagship store (http://bit.ly/PROMATELAZADABDAYSALE2021).

Can’t decide what to check out? Here’s our little list that you can add-to-cart:

The Capital-30, a high-capacity 78W power bank with power delivery that can charge your USB-C enabled laptop. No need to worry about overcharging your phone or your laptop as this power bank can protect your gadget from it. Capital-30 comes in color black and is on-sale for Php 4,460 (from SRP Php4,995) with free Promate TrekPack-BP worth Php2,995.

The sleek Harmoni Bluetooth TWS earbuds that is perfect when you listen to your favorite music playlist or when you’re simply working from home. Experience True Wireless Stereo for up to 16 hours of playback time with Harmoni Bluetooth earphones. This retails for Php1,695 but you can get it for only Php 1,545 from 12mn – 2am on March 27 and comes with free Bolt-10 Power Bank worth Php795, just right for longer Harmoni experience.

The Promic-1 is a High-Definition Omni-Directional Microphone with flexible gooseneck that lets you record professional-level audio at the comfort of your home. Easy-to-use interface as you just have to plug Promic-1 to your device and you’re set. Get this for only Php820 from its original retail price of Php995.

The Trekpack-BP is a 17.3” Professional Slim Laptop “”Bagpack with Anti-Theft Handy Pocket. This backpack is designed for your on-the-go lifestyle prepped with organizer compartments for all your daily essentials. The Trekpack-BP is on-sale for Php 2,731 (from Php2,995) and comes in blue and black color with Free Promate Pastel Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo worth Php995.

More deals await everyone as purchase of select items come with Free Promate Bolt-10 Powerbank worth Php795 or Free Pastel Retro wireless keyboard & mouse worth Php995.

Promate also offers two-year international warranty for all its products. Customers can have their purchased item replaced as long as it meets the required condition. The company made it easy for customers to reach out by just sending a message on its Facebook page.

To get first dibs on promotions and new arrivals, follow Promate Philippines on Facebook and @promatephil on Instagram.