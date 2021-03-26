Cebu City quarantine violators reach 7k since start of 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The total number of quarantine violators in Cebu City from January 15 to March 24, 2021, has reached 7,136.

Police Major Eraño Regidor, Information Officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said of this number, 1,068 were minors. The violations include non-wearing of facemasks (872); violations on curfew (5,083); going outside with no quarantine passes (318); and violation of liquor ban (137).

“Ug atong basehan atong status sa atong apprehension nagkagamay jud no, gumikan siguro ni sa atong aggressive nga campaign nga naa natay Oplan Reccorida/badlong, at the same time ang mga magpadlong, automatic Oplan Bulabog, arrested jud ka,” said Regidor.

(If we base on the number of apprehensions, we can say it’s decreasing. Maybe because we have initiated a more aggressive campaign against violations, and we also have Oplan Reccorida and, at the same time, Oplan Bulabog. So violators can expect to be arrested.)

Regidor added that the figures may look big but he said they are actually lower than their previous records. Regardless, Regidor said that they will still continue to strictly implement all quarantine protocols set by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

He further said that Task Force Kasaligan has greatly helped them in monitoring the mobility of the public as this allows members of the group to provide additional police manpower on the streets, especially the interior portions where most apprehensions are reported.

Task Force Kasaligan is comprised of new police recruits who are tasked to penetrate the interior portions of barangays.

“It is because maka sulod-sulod jud sila sa mga sitios, daghan jud silay madakpan, kay ang uban mu relax raman gud, ug mu rely lang ta sa atong mga police personnel, ari lang sa highway, syempre ang mga madakpan kato lang naa diri sa highway,”said Regidor.

(Task Force Oplan Kasaligan members are effective because they can penetrate the sitios. We need to do our part and not just depend on the police because the police can only monitor the highways and major roads.)

The increasing number of apprehensions was previously attributed to the police’s massive information dissemination but recent data revealed that most of those arrested were either complacent individuals or those who do not believe in the existence of the virus.

Regidor concluded that regardless of the people’s beliefs and opinions, the police will continue to arrest violators.

“Akong awhag lang sa mga tawo nga kita magpadayon man ang atong health safety protocols, ato lang i-follow, mu respect lang ta sa atong law enforcers, di lang ta mag pa saya-saya,” Regidor said.

(I appeal to the public to continue observing our health protocols and follow and respect our law enforcers.) /rcg