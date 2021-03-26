Senior citizens in Cebu City to start getting P3K aid on Mar. 27

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senior citizens in Cebu City are getting the first tranche of their yearly financial assistance tomorrow, March 27, 2021, worth P3,000.

Office for the Senior Citizens’ Affairs (OSCA) head, Jeffrey Ocampo, said everything is ready for the house-to-house distribution among the barangays.

As before, the distribution will take 10 working days to complete although the disbursing officers may choose to distribute during the weekend and holidays.

Still, Ocampo reminded the senior citizens to patiently wait in their homes and prepare their OSCA identification card, pen, and alcohol.

“Magbantay lang gyod ta ig dawat nato sa financial assistance kay naa gihapon ta sa pandemya. Ug walay distribution mahitabo sa City Hall,” he told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

(They should always be careful in receiving the financial assistance because the pandemic is still here. And no distribution will be done in City Hall.)

Read: House-to-house, cash card for Cebu City senior citizens’ aid on March 27

If the senior citizen already has a cash card, they can easily go to an automated teller machine (ATM) to withdraw their funds anytime as the money is automatically downloaded to their cards.

The Mayor’s Information and Liaison Officers (MILO) in the barangays will be ready to assist those who have not yet activated their card.

The senior citizen may contact the MILO and book an appointment to get their pins that can be used to activate the card.

“Ayaw kabalaka kay ang kwarta masulod ra gyod na sa card,” said Ocampo.

(Don’t worry because the money will be in your card.)

Mayor Edgardo Labella said there had been delays in the release of the cash cards to other senior citizens due to certain requirements needed by the Landbank of the Philippines (LBP) to process these.

The mayor assured that the next batch of cash cards would be released soon and this would be the new normal way of distributing the P1,000 per month financial assistance to the senior citizens.

